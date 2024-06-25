Fresh water scheme with Rs.124.48 crores to quench the thirst of Kottagudem.

Kothagudem : MLA Koonanneni Sambashirao said that fresh water scheme is being set up with the combined funds of Rs.124.48 crores to quench the thirst of Kottagudem. He was speaking at a press conference organized at the local Tatipelli Residency on Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu bhatti vikramarka along with the district laid the foundation stone of the fresh water schemeIn-charge Minister Komati Reddy Venkata Reddy, Ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy are present.





He said that people are facing problems with fresh water in Kothagudem and they have thought of a permanent solution for this. He said that 150 km of new pipelines will be laid from Kinnerasani to Kothagudem municipality and other areas. 60 out of the amount spent on thisHe said that 10% of the funds will be spent from the central government, 30% from the state government and 10% from the municipal funds. As part of this water scheme, there will be a treatment center at Illendu crossled which will treat 2.65 lakh liters of water every day.



He said that treated water will be supplied to high level tanks and from there it will be supplied to homes. For this, a tank with a capacity of 20 lakh liters in Patakottagudem,He said that tanks with a capacity of 10 lakh liters will be set up in Vishwanad Colony and 8 lakh liters in Ramavaram. During the construction of pipelines, measures are being taken to fill the leaks of old pipelines and to supply water to everyone, he said. He said that measures will be taken to ensure that the public buildings will last forever by continuously monitoring the quality of these works. Similarly, with Rs.4 crores.He said steps are being taken to construct drainages in front of Post Office Center and GV Mall areas as well as St. Mary's School so that rain water does not get stored.

He said that drainages are being designed so that the rainwater does not stand on the roads and goes directly to the bypass road and meets Goduma river on the other side. Similarly, when the work of the second bridge over Murreduvagu is completed, it will be constructed at Vepalagadda along with that bridge.He said that the railway bridge will be opened again. He said that proposals have been made and submitted to the government for revitalization of the Murredu river at a cost of Rs.30 crores without erosion on both sides. He said that Singareni and KTPS CSR scheme funds will be released properly and roads and drainages will be established in Palvancha and all areas of Kothagudem.

Connecting Kothagudem and Palvancha MunicipalitiesHe said that a report has been submitted to the government to make it a municipal corporation, and a study is being done on it. The government is positive about the airport. We have asked the government to ensure that the water of the Sitarama project reaches every acre in Kothagudem constituency, and it has received a positive response. He said that efforts are being made to set up an 800 MW power station in KTPS, soon bypass roads,We will discuss the issue of the sports complex with the government once again and work hard to get funds. He said that they will put pressure on the government in all ways to make Kothagudem constituency an ideal constituency in the state and develop it.

Ready to make sacrifices for the protection of Singareni ///- Center is planning to privatize Singareni and auction the coal mines under the leadership of Narendra Modi.Koonanneni said that the Union Minister Kishan Reddy is preparing for this and he is ready to make any sacrifices to protect Singareni, which is the gold of Telangana. He said that 80 percent is already moving towards privatization, Aravindo Company is doing work in Koyagudem, and conspiracies are going on to hand over Ramakrishnapuram and Satthupalli Mines to private individuals. If the government is managing the coal mines in Gujarat and OdishaAttempts to hand over to the private sector are 2/2. He made it clear that he will soon announce an action for the protection of Singareni, and we will protect it.

CPI district secretary SK Sabir Pasha, district executive members Chandragiri Srinivasa Rao, Durgarashi Venkanna, Chalaganti Srinivas, municipal chairperson Kapu Seethalakshmi, councilors Kancharla Jamalaya, Bhukya Srinivas, Yusuf, Dharmaraju, BoinaVijay Kumar, P Satyanarayana Chari, Munigadapa Padma, Kasula Umarani, Vijayalakshmi, Bandi Narsimha, Anil, Satyabhama, Vimala, Amani, Venu, Prasad, Durga, Co-op members Anuradha, Buchaiah, Leaders Munigadapa Venkateshwarlu, Sridhar, Durgaprasad, Masood, Ravi Rambabu, Sriramulu, Purna* and others participated.