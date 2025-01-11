Live
- Public Participation Key to Strengthening Democracy-Annamalai
- MLA Anirudh Reddy gets threat letter from Maoist
- "Awareness Program on Road Safety for Auto Drivers Held in Aija Town".
- MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Inaugurates NPL Season-4 Cricket Tournament in Netivanipalli
- Rangoli Competitions Showcase Tradition and Creativity in Gadwal.
- "Vadde Obanna: A Revolutionary Hero’s Legacy Celebrated on His 218th Birth Anniversary".
- District Administration Accelerates Implementation of Welfare Schemes.
- Illegal Transportation of Gravel and Soil in Sankalmaddi Village Raises Concerns
- Weavers Celebrate Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s Welfare Initiatives with Milk Ablution in Aiza.
- MLA Couple Attends Oath-Taking Ceremony of New Governing Body at Shri Shri Jamulamma Parashurama temple in Jammi chedu.
Just In
Friendly Cricket Match Between Police and Media Held in Nagarkurnool
A friendly cricket match was organized at the ZP Grounds in Nagarkurnool district headquarters under the leadership of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath.
A friendly cricket match was organized at the ZP Grounds in Nagarkurnool district headquarters under the leadership of SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath. The event aimed to promote camaraderie and mutual respect between the police and media representatives. The media team won the toss and chose to bowl first. Batting first, the SP team scored 147 runs in 12 overs, losing only two wickets. SP Gaikwad displayed an exceptional performance, scoring 69 runs.
In response, the media team attempted to chase the target but was bowled out for 90 runs, resulting in a victory for the SP team. Following the match, SP Gaikwad presented prizes to the winners and runners-up, appreciating their participation and efforts.
During the event, SP Gaikwad emphasized the crucial roles of both police and media in society, noting that events like this help foster trust and cooperation between the two groups. He thanked the media representatives for their active involvement and support.
The media representatives appreciated the initiative, stating that such events strengthen the bond between the police and the press. They suggested organizing similar activities in the future to further enhance collaboration.
The event concluded with a photo session featuring SP Gaikwad, media representatives, and players, symbolizing unity and friendship.
This friendly match was widely praised for fostering healthy relations between the police and media, with participants expressing their hope for more such initiatives in the future.