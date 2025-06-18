Frustrated beneficiaries succumb to FPS dealers: Even sanna biyyam not insulated from black-marketing

Hyderabad: As the state government, with much fanfare, started distributing three-months’ worth ration in June itself in view of the rainy season, many Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers turned this laudable initiative into an opportunity to divert even the fine rice (sanna biyyam) to black market.

That way, the FPS dealers are back to their old tricks and new ones practically with the connivance of ‘beneficiaries’ whose struggle to lay hands on the rice makes it easier for them to cash in on it at Rs 10 per kg at the FPS shop itself.

Furthermore, several of those who have already received the fine rice are said to be selling the rice away for Rs 20 per kg in open markets!

All this has made a mockery of the much tom-tommed initiative, which will cost the exchequer around Rs 13,523 crore annually.

However, by making it very complicated for beneficiaries to access the fine rice, FPS dealers in several parts of Hyderabad, citing lame excuses like ‘server down’, are creating a situation wherein beneficiaries are forced to accept cash at Rs 10 per kg instead of waiting for a long time in queues.

On record, the state government has rules and procedures designed to curb black-marketing of PDS rice; yet, even fine rice, despite its potential to become a political punchbag, is being illegally diverted to open markets.

Further, ration shop dealers in some places are creating artificial scarcity in the wake of the three-months’ ration distribution plan.

For instance, in Tolichowki’s Nizam colony, the beneficiaries queue up from the early hours and wait till the dealer arrives and opens his shop. Thanks to three separate authentications and weighing processes mandated for receiving the three-months’ ration, the waiting period at the ration shops is around three hours.

Even then, only the ‘lucky’ ones get ration while other beneficiaries are callously asked to visit again. Moreover, FPS dealers are turning beneficiaries away citing server issues, or worse still, unavailability of stock. “It is a peculiar situation here as only a handful get the ration and others are asked to come during the afternoon or next day. Ironically, those who do not wish to stand in long queues and want money are being offered cash by the dealers. They jump the queue, provide their biometrics and take cash at Rs 10 per kg from the dealer. This is being encouraged at our FPS,” complains P Srinivas Goud, an apartment watchman.

While in other places like the Film Nagar area, although things are much easier, there is a bleak chance of getting ration on the first day. The beneficiaries get a token with a date and time at which they may receive the ration.

Interestingly, lured by the scope to monetize their ration quota, most people do not bother to stand in queues and await their turn, resulting in widened scope for black-marketing.

Locals say even those, who have managed to receive sanna biyyam from ration shops, are preferring to sell it away at Rs 20 per kg in open markets.

“It is no longer a secret that people are selling this rice at Rs 20 in markets,” pointed out Rahmat Begam, a domestic help and resident of Film Nagar area.

However, officials maintain that to ensure effective communication at the grassroots level, all FPS dealers have been instructed to clearly display or communicate the updated ration distribution schedule to the public through appropriate means at their outlets. Strict compliance has been directed, and field officers are supposed to monitor the implementation to ensure that accurate information reaches all beneficiaries.

In April, Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the decision to distribute fine rice was taken after several studies revealed that the coarse variety distributed earlier was either left unused or sold in the black market. The government has targeted distribution of 30 lakh metric tonnes of fine rice every year. But sadly, FPS dealers are inventing new ways to divert the fine rice to open markets. It’s high time the government plugs the leakages.