FTI-TTP launched at RGIA for faster travel experience

Hyderabad; The GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Thursday announced the launch of the Government of India’s pioneering Fast Track Immigration-Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) for Indian passport holders and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) cardholders.

Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah virtually inaugurated the programme by unveiling dedicated counters at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for Trusted Traveller Programme beneficiaries. The FTI-TTP is a visionary initiative by the government of India, designed to provide Indian nationals and OCI cardholders with a faster, easier, and more secure travel experience. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing travel convenience and efficiency for all.

To join the programme, eligible individuals must apply online. The registration process for FTI-TTP may take up to one month. Applicants must ensure their passport has at least six months of validity at the time of application. Membership in the programme would be co-terminus with passport validity. The application process requires applicants to submit their biometrics (fingerprints and facial image) along with other required information as specified in the application form. Registration under FTI-TTP will be completed after necessary verifications and confirmation of eligibility.

This facility aims to significantly reduce congestion at airports by offering expedited emigration and immigration clearance for pre-verified travellers, both arriving and departing. RGIA is equipped with eight electronic gates—four for arrivals and four for departures—to facilitate a seamless experience for programme participants. The number of counters may increase based on demand.

Speaking on the launch of the programme, GHIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said, “As a pioneer in embracing new technology and committed to enhancing air travel and providing a seamless, hassle-free experience for all our passengers, Hyderabad airport is proud to play a key role in the launch of the FTI-TTP. This technology-driven initiative will simplify and accelerate the immigration process, making travel faster and more efficient.”

Apply through the government website, www.ftittp.mha.gov.in, and provide the required details. The details will be verified by the Bureau of immigration. After verification, the approved passenger will receive an email or SMS to proceed to the next step—biometric enrolment at either the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) or a dedicated counter at RGIA—to enroll their biometric details, such as fingerprints and facial images.

Emigration or immigration process using FTI-TTP at RGIA - At the time of departure, a registered passenger must visit the check-in counter to obtain the boarding pass after visa verification. After receiving the boarding pass, the passenger will proceed to the dedicated TTP e-gates installed at the immigration area. The passenger will scan their passport and boarding pass at the first e-gate. If both are verified, the first e-gate will allow passage to the next e-gate. At the next e-gate, the passenger’s face will be scanned. If verified, the passenger’s emigration process is completed.