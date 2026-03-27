Fuel stations under multi-dept lens to fix irregularities: CSD

Civil Supplies Department Commissioner Stephen Ravindra on Thursday said that joint teams comprising officials from Civil Supplies, Revenue, Police, and Legal Metrology departments are conducting inspections at fuel stations to prevent irregularities.

According to him, the rush at petrol pumps had eased on Thursday compared to the previous day. He assured the public that the state has adequate fuel reserves and there is no cause for concern over supply shortages.

Speaking to the media, he said that fuel supply had been significantly ramped up to meet rising demand. On Wednesday alone, 2,123 tankers of petrol were supplied, with total distribution reaching 10,799 kilolitres. He noted that the average daily petrol consumption stands at around 5,883 kilolitres, indicating an 84 per cent increase in supply to stabilise the situation.

Ravindra further stated that oil companies supplied 22,127 kilolitres of diesel on the same day, ensuring sufficient availability across the state. He added that Hyderabad has 596 petrol and diesel outlets, all of which are being closely monitored. On LPG supply, the Commissioner said the state has over 1.28 crore domestic connections, with around 2.2 lakh bookings being made daily. On Wednesday, 2,19,980 cylinders were supplied.

He attributed the recent surge in demand to increased consumer bookings, which has put some pressure on the distribution system. Ravindra also highlighted that the state currently has 1,03,275 Piped Natural Gas connections, with a daily supply of 2,78,418 cubic metres.

He noted that, as per directives of the Central Government, efforts are underway to expand PNG and CNG infrastructure. He added that the Centre has instructed authorities to grant necessary permissions for establishing gas infrastructure within 24 hours and is offering incentives to accelerate expansion.

These measures are designed to ensure long-term energy security while providing immediate relief to consumers across all urban and rural districts.