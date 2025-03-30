Furore over Railway crew transfers

Warangal : Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy strongly opposed the transfer of Kazipet railway crew link depot employees to Vijayawada and other places. Addressing a press conference at the Railway Sangh Office in Kazipet on Saturday, he condemned the railway officials for issuing orders, to relocate 185 assistant drivers to Vijayawada and other places.

“It’s a conspiracy to denigrate the importance of Kazipet Junction. For the last 25 years, a section of railway officials diluted the existence of Kazipet railway crew link depot with vested interests. Earlier, the railway officials transferred 17 guards. Now, it’s the turn of 185 assistant drivers,” Naini said.

Naini said that Warangal MP K Kavya had already met the Secunderabad Railway General Manager and urged him to upgrade Kazipet as a Division.

On the other hand, a rail coach and wagon factory unit are being built in Kazipet. “It’s not rational to transfer the staff from Kazipet,” he said. He found fault with the authorities for not taking railway unions into confidence before taking such a huge decision.

Naini demanded the railways to cancel the transfer orders of 185 employees with immediate effect or else the Congress would launch an agitation with railway trade unions and likeminded parties. He urged the two Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay from Telangana to speak to the Centre to stop the injustice meted out to the State.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Corporators Jakkula Ravinder Yadav, Syed Vijayasri Razali, Congress district spokesperson Md Ankus and Banka Sampath Yadav were among others present.