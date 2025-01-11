‘Future City’ will compete with global cities: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday announced plans for the development of a ‘Future City’ in Telangana, aimed at competing with world-renowned cities such as New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul and Dubai.

“We envision creating a large township dedicated to the services sector, branded as a pollution-free, net-zero city,” the Chief Minister stated during his address at the inauguration of the CII National Council meeting.

As part of the Future City development, Revanth Reddy outlined his plans for a Regional Ring Road (RRR) and a Regional Ring Railway around it. Additionally, radial roads connecting the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and RRR are being developed. The area between ORR and RRR will serve as a hub for key manufacturing sectors, including pharma, life sciences, aerospace, defense, electric vehicles (EVs), and solar industries.

The government will also focus on enhancing agriculture, organic farming, cold storage, and warehouse infrastructure in rural Telangana, outside the ORR, he added.

To promote clean energy, the Chief Minister revealed that the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will soon add 3,200 EV buses to its fleet. In addition, electric vehicle registrations and road taxes have been exempted. Telangana has recorded the fastest electric vehicle sales in India, and this new initiative is expected to increase Hyderabad’s global appeal.

Revanth Reddy also highlighted state’s action plan to address natural disasters and make Hyderabad a flood-free city in the future. He emphasized the ambitious Musi River Rejuvenation Project, which will restore the water body and facilitate the flow of fresh water along a 55-km stretch in the city.

Given that Telangana lacks a coastline, the government is planning the development of a dry port. A special road and railway connection to the Bandar Port in Andhra Pradesh is already in the works. Additionally, a road and rail line to the Machilipatnam Port will soon be constructed.

Inviting investors to participate in Telangana’s growth, the Chief Minister stated, “My government is creating an ecosystem with the highest ease of doing business, not only in India but across the world.”

Revanth Reddy also discussed various government initiatives related to women empowerment, the establishment of a Skill Development University, and a Sports University. He urged the CII representatives to support the Skill University corpus fund and reiterated his commitment to collaborating with them. “I am always available to meet with CII representatives, and our government will fully cooperate in every aspect,” the Chief Minister said.