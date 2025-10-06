Future Doctors Must Be Role Models, Not Rule Breakers: SP D. Janaki’s Powerful Message to Medicos

Mahabubnagar: In a stirring message to the next generation of healthcare professionals, Mahabubnagar District Superintendent of Police D. Janaki, IPS, urged medical students to act with responsibility, integrity, and compassion, reminding them that tomorrow’s doctors must first become exemplary citizens today.

Speaking at the Orientation and Anti-Ragging & Anti-Drug Awareness Programme held at the Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar, the SP called upon students to uphold discipline and stay away from the twin dangers of ragging and drug abuse. The event was organized for newly admitted MBBS first-year students, their parents, and senior students.

“Medical students are future doctors who will serve society. You must be role models for others. Parents too should stay alert about their children’s behavior, friend circle, and habits,” said SP Janaki. She emphasized that male students must wear helmets while riding bikes and warned that drug use among youth is a dangerous path — ‘One wrong decision can push a bright life into darkness,’ she cautioned.

Mahabubnagar SP D Janami addressing the Medical students at Mahabubnagar Govt Medical College on Monday.

Addressing senior students, the SP gave a stern warning against ragging, calling it a serious criminal offence that could permanently damage one’s academic career and reputation. “Encourage your juniors in a friendly environment. Never resort to intimidation, humiliation, or violence. Such actions are strictly prohibited,” she said.

For junior students, SP Janaki advised open communication and mutual respect while urging them not to mistake every senior interaction for ragging. “If you face any kind of harassment, immediately call 100, or approach the college’s anti-ragging committee or the nearest police station,” she added.

Reassuring the gathering, the SP said that the Police Department, SHE Teams, and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) are always available to ensure the safety and well-being of students.

The event saw the participation of Dr. Ramana, Medical Superintendent of Government Hospital; Dr. Kiranmayi, Academic Vice Principal; CI Gandhi Naik (Mahabubnagar Rural); Inspector Srinivas (Women Police Station); IT Cell In-Charge Raghavender, along with faculty members, and students.