G Kishan Reddy hoisted the national fag on the formation of Telangana state at Golkonda Fort

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy hoisted the national fag on the occasion of decennial celebrations of the formation of Telangana state at Golkonda Fort. Pays respects to all those who have fought for the creation of the Telangana state. Telangana movement from the first to the second phases has a unique place in the world. From children to students to elders, all sections of people have fought for the creation of Telangana with a single resolve.

Telangana state achieved this with the collective fight of all sections of people. The state dream was realised not by any single person or party. Separate Telangana realised with the support of the BJP in the parliament. Kishan Reddy recalls the role of former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj. Kishan Reddy mounts a vitriolic attack on the ruling BRS government. Questions BRS failing to deliver on its electoral promises and charges the state turning into a Mafia Raj.

Telangana state drowning under mounting debt burden. State borrowings touched Rs 8 lakh crore from banks, non-banking financial institutions, Reserve Bank of India. From banking alone, Telangana state availed Rs 1.30 lakh crore.

Continuation of Golkonda Fort Telangana state formation celebrations: Stresses time to introspect if Telangana is running in line with the aspirations of the Telangana martyrs and aspirations of separate Telangana struggle.

Kishan Reddy lists out the central assistance to Telangana under various schemes and development works like national highways, railway projects, and subsidies to the farm sector. Assures the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed for the all-round development of Telangana. Kishan Reddy felicitates the family members of those who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for a separate Telangana state.