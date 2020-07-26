Gachibowli: Barla Kunta lake revival underway

Gachibowli: To revive the lost glory of Barla Kunta lake in Gachibowli, works of desilting, sewerage diversion and bund strengthening are underway at a fast pace. Residents of Gachibowli are looking forward to more greenery around Barla Kunta lake that has been taken up for rejuvenation.

The facelift of the lake would benefit around 1,200 families residing in areas surrounding the lake. Contaminated water from the drain pipelines would be diverted to keep lake water fresh. The latest developmental techniques are being used to facilitate walk-way, greenery and other beautification works to attract the citizens to the lake. Few commercial establishments have shown keen interest to develop the lake surroundings for the visitors.

The construction works of outlet structure would be taken up by irrigation department at an estimated budget of around Rs 8 lakh. The deadline to complete the beautification works of the lake is three months, but officials say that the works might go on till the year end.

Speaking about the action plan for the development of Barla kunta Lake, G Nagaraju, Assistant Engineer, Irrigation department, says, "Barla Kunta lake is one of the prominent projects we are focusing to develop.

Protecting the lake from contamination is the primary objective of the project. In terms of protection of the lake, we are trying to divert the sewerage pipelines which were linked to the lake and desilting works of the lake bed are under progress.

Restoration of inlets are necessary to protect the lake and we are doing with utmost caution. We are also focusing on the formation of the wetland ponds for natural treatment of inlet water. In the next three months fencing of lake, removal of weed and landscaping around the lake will be commenced," said K Sai Baba, corporator, Gachibowli.

The project is being developed by the JP Morgan Company under the CSR activities in coordination with the irrigation department.