  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Gaddar Film Awards ceremony set to take place today at Hitex

Gaddar Film Awards ceremony set to take place today at Hitex
x
Highlights

The prestigious Gaddar Film Awards, organised by the Telangana state government, is set to take place on Saturday, April 14, at Hitex in Hyderabad....

The prestigious Gaddar Film Awards, organised by the Telangana state government, is set to take place on Saturday, April 14, at Hitex in Hyderabad. After several years without an official awards ceremony for Telugu cinema, the Telangana Film Development Corporation has made extensive arrangements to ensure a visually stunning event.

The Gaddar Film Awards will celebrate the best films released between 2014 and 2023 across all categories. The ceremony is scheduled to commence at 6 PM and will be graced by the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, various ministers, high-ranking officials, and notable figures from the film industry.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick