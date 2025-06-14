Gaddar Film Awards ceremony set to take place today at Hitex

The prestigious Gaddar Film Awards, organised by the Telangana state government, is set to take place on Saturday, April 14, at Hitex in Hyderabad. After several years without an official awards ceremony for Telugu cinema, the Telangana Film Development Corporation has made extensive arrangements to ensure a visually stunning event.

The Gaddar Film Awards will celebrate the best films released between 2014 and 2023 across all categories. The ceremony is scheduled to commence at 6 PM and will be graced by the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, various ministers, high-ranking officials, and notable figures from the film industry.