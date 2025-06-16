Gaddar Film Jury award to Jendaguda resident

Asifabad: TheTelangana Gaddar Film Award has been awarded to senior journalist Masade Lakshmi Narayana, a resident of Jendaguda in Kumrambheem Asifabad district.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka received the jury award from Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy at the award presentation ceremony held at Hitex in Hyderabad recently.

Narayana, the eldest son of Masade Bapu and Lakshmi, has been working as a journalist in Hyderabad for more than twenty years. Lakshmi Narayana, who started his career as a Hyderabad reporter in Andhra Bhoomi, later worked in ‘Zee’ News Hyderabad and Delhi. From the level of reporter, he rose to the level of input editor. He worked in all fields of media like crime, general, political, cinema.

He served as the General Secretary of the Film Critics Association. He also served as the founder president of the Telangana Film Journalists Association. He won the election as a director of The Journalist Cooperative Housing Society, which was started in 1960 for the welfare of journalists working in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshmi Narayana thanked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Telangana Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju, and 2024 Jury Chairman Jayasudha for the award.