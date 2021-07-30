Gaddi Annaram market in Hyderabad to be shifted to Batasingaram, officials seek traders view

Hyderabad: As the government has already announced the shifting of Gaddi Annaram market to Batasingaram, officials on Thursday held talks with the traders and sought their view. The officials asked them about the basic needs they required for the temporary business in Batasingaram.



It is already known the market will be shifted to Batasingaram on a temporary basis until the market yard at Koheda is constructed and the government will take up construction of a hospital with advanced facilities. However, the process has been halted when the traders approached the high court.

The officials are said to have been trying to pacify the traders by holding talks with them. Meanwhile, the traders are also ready to move if required facilities are provided by the government. It is learned that the traders are said to have uninterested to go Batasingaram as there are no facilities like platforms for auctioning and banks nearby.

Gaddi Annaram is one of the largest fruit markets in the city where crores of business is being done. The traders are questioning about the security to the money when there are no banks nearby Batasingaram.