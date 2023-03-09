Gadwal: 20 sheep killed by stray dogs

Gadwal: Stray dogs killed 20 sheep and wounded more than 20 on Tuesday night at MekalaNagiReddi's land, near Kattakinda Swamy temple, under Leeja municipality.

According to shepherd K Swamulu, he left his sheep at the land, as usual. Twenty sheep were killed by dogs, causing him a loss of Rs.2 lakh.

The BJP district president S Ramachandra Reddy, who visited the spot, demanded compensation for the loss. He stated that it was not an accident, but caused by negligence of the municipal officials who did not care to check street dogs. The canines had recently killed a boy and 25 sheep in Kodandapuram of Itikyal mandal. Reddy demanded the government to take action against the civic officials for negligence.