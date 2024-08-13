Gadwal: Call to redress public grievances speedily

Gadwal: District Collector B M Santosh has directed officials to take immediate action on the applications received from the public. He took part in ‘Prajavani’ programme on Monday, where he received various public grievances.

During the event, the official emphasised the importance of promptly addressing public grievances for their speedy resolution. He noted that a total of 35 complaints were received during the Prajavani on Monday. He ordered the officials to ensure that the applications are not kept pending and are resolved swiftly.

The event was attended by Additional Collector Narsing Rao, Special Deputy Collector Srinivasa Rao, RDO Ram Chander, district officials from various departments, and other dignitaries.