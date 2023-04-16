Gadwal DC Valluri Kranti hands out 39 2BHK houses to physically challenged

Gadwal : District Collector Valluri Kranti announced a list of 39 double bedroom houses for physically challenged persons, through a lottery system. The Collector along with Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy participated in the lottery for double bedroom houses for the physically challenged.

The Collector said that 771 double bedroom houses have been built for homeless, below poverty level people, and 65 applications have been received from the physically challenged people. Of these, 39 PHC people have been given double bedroom houses through lottery method according to the government guidelines. If people have any objections, it can be resolved within a week, she said. She also urged the selected beneficiaries to submit their original certificates of caste, income, and Aadhar in ward meetings to be held on Monday.

Later, MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy stated that every eligible poor people can be allocated double bedroom houses without any mediation and any political interference. If any person having own place can apply for Gruhalakshmi Scheme, under which the applicant can get Rs 3 lakh.