Gadwal District Police Taking Swift Action to Resolve Public Grievances

Gadwal: The Jogulamba Gadwal District Police Department is fully committed to addressing law and order issues and ensuring that justice is delivered swiftly to victims, stated District SP Shri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS. In response to public grievances, the District SP accepted 13 complaints from various areas at the District Police Office on Monday.



SP Srinivas Rao personally interacted with the complainants, patiently listened to their concerns, and directed the respective police station officers to take swift action to resolve each issue within the police's jurisdiction. He urged women who are facing harassment to immediately dial 100 or contact the police for assistance.

Details of the 13 Complaints Received Today:

-Land Disputes:4 complaints

Fights/Conflicts:1 complaint

Plot Encroachment: 2 complaints

Marital Disputes: 1 complaint

Chit Fund Fraud: 1 complaint

Cyber Crime:1 complaint

-Other Issues: 3 complaints

The SP emphasized the importance of prompt and effective action to maintain public trust and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.