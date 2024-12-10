Live
- Driver burnt alive as van hits stationary lorry
- Power supply disrupted as lorry hits pole
- SC seeks response from High Courts of 8 States
- Rebel Akali leaders dissolve Sudhar Lehar
- AIPS accredited with NAAC A+ grade by UGC
- Manohar inspects VCFS, orders seizure of 483 tonnes of rice
- 88K emergency calls from Good Samaritans in UP
- IIT Hyd to host ‘Smart India Hackathon 2024’ finale on Dec 11, 12
- BITS Pilani signs MoU with T-Works
- Bustling stretch of Mehdipatnam, Shaikpet turns hub of traffic snarls
Gadwal: Ex Sarpanch placed under house arrest
Gadwal: As part of a State-wide protest by former sarpanches demanding the release of pending bills, a call was given to stage a Chalo Assembly Siege on Monday.
In connection with this, former president of the Gattu Mandal Sarpanch Association, BasuHanumanthu Naidu, was placed under house arrest by the police.Naidu, who was preparing to leave for Hyderabad to participate in the protest, was stopped at his residence in Gadwal, where police detained him under house arrest to prevent his participation in the assembly siege.
