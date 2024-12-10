  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Gadwal: Ex Sarpanch placed under house arrest

Gadwal: Ex Sarpanch placed under house arrest
x
Highlights

Gadwal: As part of a State-wide protest by former sarpanches demanding the release of pending bills, a call was given to stage a Chalo Assembly Siege...

Gadwal: As part of a State-wide protest by former sarpanches demanding the release of pending bills, a call was given to stage a Chalo Assembly Siege on Monday.

In connection with this, former president of the Gattu Mandal Sarpanch Association, BasuHanumanthu Naidu, was placed under house arrest by the police.Naidu, who was preparing to leave for Hyderabad to participate in the protest, was stopped at his residence in Gadwal, where police detained him under house arrest to prevent his participation in the assembly siege.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick