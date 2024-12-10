Gadwal: Ex Sarpanch placed under house arrest

Gadwal: As part of a State-wide protest by former sarpanches demanding the release of pending bills, a call was given to stage a Chalo Assembly Siege on Monday.

In connection with this, former president of the Gattu Mandal Sarpanch Association, BasuHanumanthu Naidu, was placed under house arrest by the police.Naidu, who was preparing to leave for Hyderabad to participate in the protest, was stopped at his residence in Gadwal, where police detained him under house arrest to prevent his participation in the assembly siege.