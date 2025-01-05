Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Inspires Students at District Science Fair

Gadwal: Today, Gadwal MLA Sri Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy attended the District-Level Children’s Science Exhibition 2024-2025 held at the Government Boys High School in Gadwal.

Grand Welcome and Inauguration:

The school staff and students extended a warm welcome to the MLA, who inaugurated the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp. He also paid floral tributes to the portrait of mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Impressive Exhibits and Activities:

The artistic creations, scientific innovations, plays, and cultural programs presented by the students captivated the audience. The MLA presented awards, certificates, and mementos to students who showcased exceptional performances.

MLA’s Address:

Speaking at the event, the MLA expressed gratitude to the teachers for inviting him and said he thoroughly enjoyed mingling with the children and witnessing their impressive creations.

He praised the students for showcasing remarkable creativity and organizing cultural and artistic performances with extraordinary thought processes beyond their age.

He emphasized that programs like science fairs sharpen children’s creativity and help them identify and work towards their goals for the future.

The combination of science and culture on one platform brought immense joy, and the students’ vibrant costumes and innovative displays were particularly commendable.

He highlighted the importance of preserving our culture while blending it with modernity, encouraging children to learn from history and progress with innovation.

He urged teachers and parents to support children in pursuing their interests and helping them reach greater heights.

Key Participants:

The event saw the participation of Market Committee Chairman Kurva Hanumanthu, Municipal Vice Chairman Babar, former State Tribunal Chairman Bandari Bhaskar, former Library Chairman Jambu Raman Goud, former MPP Vijay Kumar, councillors Murali, Narahari Srinivasulu, and Srinivasulu, DEO Abdul Ghani, MEOs, headmasters, teachers, and other prominent leaders and officials.





