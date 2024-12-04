Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy Appeals to CM Revanth Reddy for Resolving Key Constituency Issues

Gadwal: Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at the CM Camp Office in Hyderabad to discuss and bring attention to several pending issues in the Gadwal constituency.

Release of Shift-in-Charges for Nettampadu Village :

The MLA urged the CM to expedite the release of pending shift-in-charges for residents of Nettampadu village. He emphasized that those who have not yet received their shift-in-charges should be prioritized. Additionally, the MLA requested the release of necessary government funds to help the affected villagers construct homes with all facilities at the R&R (Rehabilitation and Resettlement) center.

Inclusion in CM Relief Fund for Medical Assistance :

The MLA appealed to the CM to extend the eligibility for the CM Relief Fund to cover residents of Gadwal constituency who receive treatment in nearby hospitals located in Andhra Pradesh (Kurnool) and Karnataka (Raichur). This move would ensure financial support for patients receiving treatment in these neighboring states.

3. Upgrading Gadwal District Medical College

Shri Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy emphasized the need for advanced medical facilities and technology at the Gadwal District Medical College. He stated that improving the college would prevent residents from traveling to distant places like Hyderabad or Kurnool for medical treatment. The MLA also requested the government to establish state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure in Gadwal, making it a regional hub for medical services and benefiting future generations.

Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy responded positively to the issues raised by the MLA. He assured that necessary instructions would be given to concerned officials to resolve the pending problems at the earliest.

This proactive step by MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy highlights his commitment to addressing the needs of the Gadwal constituency and ensuring its development.