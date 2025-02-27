Gadwal MLA’s Party Switch Sparks Controversy: Betrayal or Political Strategy?

Gawal: Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, who was elected on a BRS ticket, is now at the center of a major political controversy. Initially, he claimed to be switching parties for the development of Gadwal and had even arranged for his own workers to submit petitions supporting his move. He subsequently held meetings with Congress ministers and even attended the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) meetings. However, with the Supreme Court nearing its final verdict on the anti-defection case, Krishna Mohan Reddy appears to be playing a dramatic political game, leaving voters perplexed.

According to the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act of 1985, any elected representative who shifts allegiance to another party faces disqualification under the anti-defection law. Given this, political observers and activists argue that Krishna Mohan Reddy has been engaging in deceptive politics, manipulating the system while suppressing the rise of emerging BC leaders in the region.

The intelligentsia and democratic activists have expressed their deep concern, stating that the MLA’s actions mark a dark phase for democracy.

Demand for Resignation and By-Elections

Poet and writer Avaneshree has demanded the immediate cancellation of Krishna Mohan Reddy’s MLA membership and urged both Congress and BRS to take decisive action. He insisted that a by-election should be conducted in Gadwal to protect the self-respect of the constituency’s voters.

Several student union leaders, including Jammichedu Karthik, Harish, Naganna, Halim Pasha, and Vaman Palli Rangaswami, participated in a protest, condemning the MLA’s political maneuvers.

BRS Leader Calls for Suspension of MLA Krishna Mohan Reddy

BRS leader Bandari Sunand held a press conference in Jogulamba Gadwal, where he strongly criticized Krishna Mohan Reddy for his political opportunism. He questioned how the MLA could justify his actions to the voters who elected him under the BRS banner.

"Changing parties at one’s convenience has become a norm, but do you even recognize the difference between party ideology and personal ambition?" Sunand questioned.

He pointed out that for the past eight months, Krishna Mohan Reddy has actively participated in Congress government programs and meetings. Sunand accused him of misleading the people who voted for him, betraying the trust of his constituents, and engaging in self-serving politics.

BRS Leadership: No Re-Entry for Defectors

Bandari Sunand reaffirmed that BRS founder KCR and working president KTR had clearly stated that there would be no re-entry for MLAs who defected. He emphasized that by-elections in at least ten constituencies, including Gadwal, were inevitable.

"MLAs who switched parties cannot return to BRS. The people of Gadwal will re-elect BRS, and Krishna Mohan Reddy will have no place in the party," he declared.

The Legal Battle and Political Fallout

As the Supreme Court reaches the final phase of its judgment on the anti-defection case, pressure is mounting on Krishna Mohan Reddy. If the court rules against him, he may face disqualification, leading to fresh elections in Gadwal.

The controversy surrounding Krishna Mohan Reddy has sparked intense political debate, with BRS leaders demanding his immediate suspension. Whether Congress will officially absorb him or distance itself remains uncertain, but one thing is clear—Gadwal’s voters are watching closely, and their patience is running out.

As the political drama unfolds, all eyes are on the Supreme Court’s decision and the next move of Krishna Mohan Reddy. Will he resign and face the people’s mandate, or will he continue his balancing act? The fate of Gadwal’s leadership hangs in the balance.