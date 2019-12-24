Gadwal: Officials told to spend government funds in a transparent manner

Gadwal: Local legislator Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy observed that the officials must ensure that funds allocated to the villages the Central and the State government are spent in a transparent manner so that every village gets all the basic facilities. To know the problems and issues of people in villages, the MLA launched 'Palle Nidra' programme and as part of it, he stayed for a night in Sultanpur Irphan Doddi village of KT Doddi mandal on Monday.



The MLA had dinner with the villagers and interacted with them to learn about the problems and issues concerning them. "People usually have a wrong notion that MLA means a busy man having no time to meet people. I want to break this notion and want to mingle with people as a common man and learn about their issues and problems and do my best to resolve them. As part of Palle Nidra, my focus is particularly on how the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana is being implemented. Under this programme, we have been focusing on identifying various problems in villages and ensuring the same is resolved at the earliest. The main objective of this programme is to ensure that every village is equipped with all basic facilities like drinking water, Individual Household Latrines, sink pits, roads, drains, dump yards and burial grounds. Not just that, as part of the programme, we are also securing the healthcare details of every individual in the villages and preparing a detailed health profile of the villages," said Gadwal MLA.

The MLA further added that he has devised an exclusive application through which the health profile of every individual will be collected and fed into the computer of the village gram panchayat office. The MLA will also conduct Gram Sabha and also review implementation of various welfare schemes in the village.