Gadwal: Gadwal Police Crack Day Light Theft Cases , Recover 19 Tulas of Gold.In a significant breakthrough, the Gadwal police have successfully solved a series of daylight thefts that targeted three houses in Gadwal town and Gattu village. The authorities arrested the accused, Nandine Mahesh, a 30-year-old laborer from Nandinne Village, and recovered 19 tolas of stolen gold.

The accused, driven by financial difficulties and addiction to alcohol, committed the burglaries during the day when the houses were unoccupied. Mahesh's method involved breaking into locked residential houses and looting gold and cash. The thefts included a range of gold ornaments, such as gold chains, necklaces, rings, and other jewelry items.

One of the victims, Mitikila Veera Pratap, reported the theft from his residence on Panduranga Street, Gadwal Town. The police registered the case under Cr No 160/2024 U/s 454, 380 IPC. Another case, registered at Maldakal Police Station under FIR No 131/2024, also linked Mahesh to a theft in Maddelabanda village.

Following a detailed investigation, which included the analysis of CCTV footage and other technical evidence, the police team, under the personal supervision of DSP Gadwal Satyanarayana and Additional SP Jogulamba Gadwal District K. Guna Shekhar, managed to apprehend Mahesh. The arrest took place near the new bus stand in Gadwal on July 22, 2024, based on reliable information.

The successful operation, carried out by a special team including CI Bhim Kumar,SI Srinivas, and head constable Ranjith, culminated in the recovery of the stolen gold and the remand of the accused. The District SP specially commended the officers and staff for their exemplary work in solving the case.

PRO, District Police Office, Jogulamba Gadwal District.