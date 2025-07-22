Gadwal Police Crack Rs 15 Lakh Cigarette Theft Case: Two Held, One Absconding

Gadwal: In a swift and coordinated investigation, the Jogulamba Gadwal district police successfully solved a major theft case involving cigarette cartons worth approximately ₹15 lakhs. Two suspects have been arrested while one remains absconding. Authorities also seized a Maruti Eeco van and two mobile phones used in the crime.

Case Background:

On July 12, 2025, B. Vinay Kumar, aged 42, a businessman and resident of Venkatapuram village in Aiza Mandal, lodged a complaint at the Aiza Police Station. He reported that he has been running the "Jayalakshmi Agency" for the past two years. On the night of July 11, 2025, around 9:00 PM, he locked his shop and returned home. The next morning, one of his employees, Shiva, informed him over the phone that the shop locks had been broken and several cigarette cartons were missing.

Upon rushing to the shop, Vinay Kumar discovered that approximately 20 cigarette carton boxes were stolen, valued at around ₹18 lakhs. Following the complaint, a case was registered under Crime No. 147/2025, Sections 331/4 and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). As per orders from senior officers, a special investigation team was formed under the supervision of Shantinagar Circle Inspector Tata Babu.

Accused Details:

A1: Ratan Lal, S/o Poor Ram, Age: 42, Profession: Catering worker, Resident of Bithula village, Pali district, Rajasthan.

A2: Birbal Biplai, S/o Sogaram, Profession: Agriculture, Resident of Jalore district, Rajasthan (Absconding).

A3: Jaglish, S/o Mangilal, Age: 25, Profession: Welding worker, Resident of Gundev village, Jalore district, Rajasthan.

Modus Operandi:

The investigation revealed that Ratan Lal (A1) and Birbal (A2) are close friends with a history of theft and previous imprisonments. A2 and A3 are also related as father-in-law and son-in-law. The trio conspired to commit another theft to make quick money.

They travelled from Belgaum in a Maruti Suzuki Eeco van (KA22P-4306) registered in Birbal’s name and arrived in Aiza town, Jogulamba Gadwal district. After conducting reconnaissance, they identified Jayalakshmi Agency as a viable target due to its cigarette stock and isolated location. They returned to Raichur to plan the heist.

On the night of July 11, 2025, around 10:00 PM, the trio returned to Aiza. By early morning (around 2:40 AM on July 12), they reached the agency. Birbal stayed inside the van to keep watch while Ratan Lal (A1) approached the shop and turned the CCTV camera away to avoid being recorded. A1 and A3 then broke into the adjacent house using a metal rod, entered the kitchen room where the cigarette cartons were stored, and transported the boxes to their van.

They fled the scene via interior routes to Raichur. To avoid suspicion, Birbal took two Wave-brand and two Bristol-brand cigarette cartons to Belgaum to sell for daily expenses. While A1 and A3 were moving around Raichur in the Eeco van, the police tracked and apprehended them.

Seized Items:

1. Cigarette cartons worth ₹15 lakhs.

2. Maruti Suzuki Eeco van (KA22P-4306).

3. Two mobile phones (Samsung and Oppo).

Police Action:

Following the directions of Jogulamba Gadwal District SP Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, and under the direct supervision of DSP Y. Mogilayya, a special task force led by CI Tata Babu (Shantinagar) and SI Srinivas Rao (Aiza) was deployed. The team successfully apprehended A1 and A3 in Raichur on July 21, 2025, at 5:30 PM. The stolen items and vehicle were recovered during the arrests.

Birbal (A2) is still absconding, and police are actively pursuing leads to arrest him soon.

Commendation:

District SP T. Srinivasa Rao praised the outstanding efforts of the investigation team, including SI Srinivas Rao (Aiza), SI Sukur (IT Cell), HC Ranjith (HC-1906), PC A.Y. Prasad (PC-2520), PC-813, PC-1030, HG-138, and other IT Cell staff. Their teamwork and dedication led to the swift resolution of the case.

This successful operation once again highlights the commitment and efficiency of the Jogulamba Gadwal police in maintaining law and order and ensuring justice for victims of crime.