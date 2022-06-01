Gadwal: Police to launch extensive inspections across district

Gadwal: The Gadwal police along with the district agriculture officers have decided to take up extensive inspections to curtail the sale and distribution of spurious and lower quality seeds to the farmers across the district.

As the Kharif season is all set to begin, the Gadwal Superintendent of Police J Ranjan Ratan Kumar along with Govind Nayak, District Agriculture Officer (DAO) while taking part in a Zoom meeting with all the heads of police stations and mandal agriculture officers on Tuesday, directed that the police must keep a vigil on the spurious sale of the seeds and stressed to focus on the villages as the culprits are making rural parts as their dens to produce counterfeit seeds and selling them in the names of top brands and fooling the people.

During the meeting with the Station House Officers (SHOs) and the agriculture officials, the SP appreciated the efforts so far in curbing the sale of counterfeit cotton seeds in the district. However, the SP instructed the officials not to lower their guards and directed them to focus on rural areas and move with a strategic planning to stop the culprits from selling the fake seeds in the district.

"We are satisfied with the steps taken by the police and agriculture department officials to curb counterfeit seeds in the district this year and would continue to do so in a more strategic manner," said the SP.

The SP suggested the police officials to improve the informer system in villages and towns and directed them to track and trace the supply, marketing and production of spurious seeds in the district. He also suggested that every vehicle should be inspected at the border check posts and informed of the possible ways in which fake seeds could get into the district must be constantly monitored.

The SP also advised the officials to constantly put under surveillance each and every vehicle coming from the States of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and monitor the possible spread of spurious seeds in the State.

According to Govind Nayak, DAO, there are some farmers who may have not handed over the entire cotton seeds they produced to the concerned companies and there is a possibility that they may supply the same to the farmers and this must be stopped.