Gadwal records 29 coronavirus cases

Gadwal: The total number of corona positive cases in Gadwal district increased to 29 with another case registered. Taking cognisance of the increasing cases each day, the district administration has been implementing the lockdown strictly, not letting any public movement, particularly in the containment zones.

Five out of 12 mandals have been effected with coronavirus. Among them, Gadwal is the worst hit with 19 cases followed by Leeja with four cases, Rajoli with three cases, Waddepally with one case and Itikyal mandal with one positive case. Till date, four persons have been recovered and two have succumbed to the virus. A total of 450 samples have been collected and of this, 323 were tested negative and waiting for the results of 103 samples. A total of 935 people are put under quarantine and 13 containment zones have been created in the district.

­The fire department officials sanitised all major highways and places of public gatherings by spraying sodium hypochlorite. Additional Collector Srinivas Reddy, Revenue Development Officer Ramulu and Municipal Commissioner Narasimha inspected the sanitation process by visiting the containment zones in the district.

The district authorities mainly focused on areas of Momeem Mohalla, Ganjipeta and Vedanagar and strict police bandobust has been imposed.

Only volunteers and municipal staff were permitted to enter these areas to distribute essential commodities and to conduct regular sanitisation of hot spot areas.

After the number of cases crossed 25, the State and Central governments had announced Gadwal district as red zone. District Collector Shruthi Ojha and Superintendent of Police Apoorva Rao are regularly supervising the facilities and medical and other services being provided to the people in the containment zones.

However, some local leaders of various political parties reportedly tried to create rift between communities by spreading false propaganda and attributing coronavirus spread to a certain community and section of people. These leaders allegedly spread rumours that people living in Kurnool or having relatives there are the main reason for the spread of the virus in the district.

After noticing this, Collector Shruthi Ojha and in charge SP Apoorva Rao warned of taking strict action against such persons.