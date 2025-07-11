Gadwal SP Conducts Surprise Visit, Orders Timely Action on SC/ST and Dowry Cases

Gadwal: In a proactive move to ensure law and order, and to assess the quality of police services being delivered to the public, Jogulamba Gadwal District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, conducted a surprise inspection at the Gadwal DSP Office today.

During the inspection, SP Srinivas Rao issued several key directives aimed at improving policing efficiency and responsiveness:

Swift action must be taken in SC/ST cases to uphold justice for marginalized communities.

Time-bound plans of action should be prepared and implemented promptly for grave offenses.

Efforts should be made to increase the conviction rate in criminal cases.

With the monsoon season underway, farmers are engaged in agricultural activities. Hence, the distribution of fake seeds must be strictly monitored and controlled.

Dowry harassment cases must be addressed with urgency and sensitivity.

Awareness programs should be conducted regularly to educate the public on cybercrime prevention and the dangers of drug abuse.

The SP also closely examined several aspects of the DSP office’s functioning, including:

Office maintenance

Investigation progress

Registers and attendance records

Complaint registration procedures

He reviewed actions taken on public complaints and the status of pending cases, instructing DSP officials to accelerate the pace of investigations and ensure timely resolutions.

In his address, SP Srinivas Rao emphasized:

> “Police personnel must always behave respectfully towards the public. The office environment should inspire trust and confidence in citizens. Every officer must discharge their duties with dedication and integrity.”

This inspection reflects the SP’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and public service in the district's police system.