Gadwal SP Directs Immediate Resolution of Public Complaints

Gawal: District Superintendent of Police (SP), Sri T. Srinivas Rao, IPS, has instructed police officials to resolve complaints promptly, ensuring justice for the public. During today’s Praja Vani (Public Grievance) program at the district SP office, he personally received 10 complaints from people across various regions and directed the respective police stations’ Sub-Inspectors (SIs) to examine them as per the law.

Regarding land disputes, SP Srinivas Rao advised complainants to seek legal resolution through courts rather than resorting to conflicts or unlawful activities. He also warned citizens against taking middlemen to police stations or headquarters and encouraged them to approach the police with confidence and lodge complaints directly.

SP Srinivas Rao further emphasized that no complaint should be left pending without valid reasons. If any case remains unresolved, the complainants must be informed about its status. He instructed officials over the phone to prioritize cases and resolve them lawfully as soon as possible.

Highlighting the importance of maintaining law and order, the SP reiterated that the police department is committed to addressing public grievances efficiently. He urged officers to serve the community with dedication, ensuring justice and building public trust.

Additionally, the SP raised concerns about the rise in cybercrimes due to technological advancements. He urged people to stay vigilant and report any cyber frauds immediately by dialing 100 or 1930 for emergency assistance.

The Praja Vani program saw the participation of Gadwal, Alampur, and Shanti Nagar Circle Inspectors (CIs) – T. Srinu, Ravi Babu, and Tata Babu – along with other police officials.