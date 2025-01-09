Live
Game Changer Ticket Rates Under Scrutiny in Telangana High Court
Game Changer Ticket Rates Under Scrutiny in Telangana High CourtThe Telangana High Court on Wednesday took up the issue of ticket pricing, additional shows, show timings, and audience turnout for Ram Charan's much-anticipated film Game Changer. The court is set to issue directives on the matter tomorrow.
The case, which highlights concerns over the hike in ticket prices, was brought before the court amid growing public attention. The High Court has decided to club the hearing of this case with the ongoing Pushpa-2 proceedings, which also deal with similar concerns regarding ticket rates and cinema regulations.
The state's legal representatives and film industry stakeholders have presented their arguments, emphasizing the need to balance the interests of moviegoers and producers. With significant expectations around Game Changer and Pushpa-2, the court's verdict is anticipated to have far-reaching implications for the Telugu film industry. Further details and the court's directives will be revealed tomorrow, offering clarity on ticket pricing, additional screenings, and show timings.