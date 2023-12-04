Gandhi Bhavan erupts in joy

Hyderabad: The Gandhi Bhavan and the Congress party’s State headquarters erupted in joy after the party received the mandate in the Assembly elections.



With the Assembly election’s early trends indicating the Congress was leading in most of the constituencies, the party activists began pouring into the Gandhi Bhavan. Celebrations began before 11 am, as the trends indicated that it was leading in more than half of the Assembly seats. The party workers enthusiastic about the Congress win began distributing sweets amongst their colleagues, as the poll results started flashing on TV. Later PCC chief A Revanth Reddy who was ecstatic after the news of early trends decided to leave his residence in Jubilee Hills towards Gandhi Bhavan. He left his residence in a huge rally towards Gandhi Bhavan.

As their leader arrived in the party’s State headquarters the party men delighted and cheered his presence. They gave him a hero's welcome. As the news spread of his presence in Gandhi more and more party men thronged the premises amid bursting of firecrackers.

Amid the presence of Congress flags, the TDP supporters who also reached out tried to highlight TDP’s indirect support to Congress during these elections by raising the flags. The yellow flags were also earlier witnessed at Revanth Reddy’s residence.

Following the press conference at Indira Bhavan, Revanth from atop a vehicle presented himself to the cheering party men. Most of them as part of the celebrations not only burst crackers, held his cutouts, but also celebrated the occasion by spraying rangoli on each other.