Gandhi family's only connection to TS was one of betrayal and deception: Kavitha

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi on the comment of giving Telangana, the BRS MLC K Kavitha on Friday said that the only relation that the Gandhi family has with Telangana was that of betrayal and lies.



MLC Kavitha said that the Gandhi family had relations with Telangana in the form of betrayal and backwardness.

She said that it was former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru who forcefully merged Telangana with Andhra Pradesh during the 1950s and it was Indira Gandhi who denied a separate Telangana in 1969 resulting in losing 369 lives in police firing. Also, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi had gone back on the formation of Telangana after the announcement, leaving several people dying, she said.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, MLC Kavitha said that in the last 10 years, Rahul Gandhi never spoke in support of Telangana.

“He never stood with us. The people of Telangana are never going to believe the Congress party and its promises,” she said.