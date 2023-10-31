Gandhi siblings to roll out poll drive in old Mahabubnagar dist

Hyderabad: AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will embark on a poll campaign in the old Mahabubnagar district. Priyanka will tour some parts of the district on Tuesday and Rahul will attend meetings in other parts the next day.

Leaders said that Priyanka will address a mammoth public meeting in Kollapur as part of her one-day visit. During her stay in the old Mahbubnagar district, the AICC leader will also interact with the women community in the Devarakadra Assembly constituency. Congress candidate from Kollapur J Krishna Rao was making big arrangements for the public meeting.

Rahul Gandhi will attend a public meeting in Kalwakurthy and a corner meeting in the Jadcherla Assembly segment. Before leaving for New Delhi, the AICC leader will also participate in a padayatra from Shadnagar railway station and address a public meeting in the evening.