Gandla Sangam, a model for caste associations

Nizamabad: The city Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana on Sunday congratulated the Indore Urban Gandla Sangam for standing as a model in the State and growing step by step with unity.

He participated as the chief guest in the oath-taking ceremony of Sirnapalli Gadi Gandla Pattana Sangam.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that social cohesion will be enhanced through the associations and that the Gandla Sangam will stand as a good guide through its service programmes.

“I will give my full support to the development of the Gandla Sangam and the new committee,” he said.

Later, the newly elected executive committee was administered the oath by his own hands.

