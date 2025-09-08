Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations conclude in Gayathri Nagar with grandeur

Hyderabad: The festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi in Gayathri Nagar reached its peak this year as the Mahadev Youth Association successfully carried out the 12th consecutive year of celebrations, marking a memorable journey from Ganesh Agaman to Visarjan.

The association, formed by local youth, has been installing Lord Ganesh idols in the colony since 2013. Over the years, their devotion and efforts have transformed the festival into a major community event, bringing together families, children, and elders in an atmosphere of joy and unity.

This year’s celebrations began with the traditional Ganesh Agaman, where the idol of Lord Ganesha was welcomed with devotional songs, drum beats, and colorful decorations across the locality. Daily poojas, cultural programs, bhajans, and activities for children kept the festive spirit alive throughout the celebrations. Residents of Gayathri Nagar actively participated, contributing not only financially but also with voluntary service to ensure smooth arrangements.

One of the striking aspects of the Mahadev Youth Association’s efforts has been their commitment to preserving tradition while also promoting social responsibility. Along with devotional activities, the group conducted awareness programs on environmental conservation and encouraged the use of eco-friendly practices during the festival.

The festivities concluded with the grand Ganesh Visarjan procession, which was carried out with great enthusiasm. The idol was taken through the streets of Gayathri Nagar with chants of “Ganapati Bappa Morya” echoing all around. Devotees, young and old, joined hands in the final farewell, offering prayers for prosperity and harmony.

Speaking on the occasion, members of the Mahadev Youth Association expressed their gratitude to the community for their support. “For us, Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival, but an emotion that brings Gayathri Nagar together every year. Completing 12 years of celebrations is a matter of pride,” said one of the organizers.

With another successful year concluded, the association reaffirmed its commitment to continue this tradition, blending devotion with community service for years to come.