Ganesh Idol Sales: Sholapur market eclipses Dhoolpet

Hyderabad: The Sholapur market Ganesh idol makers have taken over the traditional Dhoolpet market in the city. Thanks to shortage of idols, there is big demand for them this year. The idol sellers have jacked up the prices. A 2.5-foot idol costs over Rs 10,000, making the pandal organisers scour the entire market for a lower price.

The Dhoolpet area is famous for the pandal organisers in the city and also from the neighbouring States. However, in the last few years, this market has been captured by the Sholapur market, which is known for nice carvings and finishing. The idol- makers from the area have now picked up idols from Sholapur and selling them at a higher price here.

Suresh Singh, an idol-maker in Dhoolpet shares his view that this year the market has more Sholapur idols because of the circumstances and uncertainty surrounding the making of idols made of plaster of paris. "This year idol-making has picked up just 25 days back after the HC removed restrictions on the use of PoP. While the giant idols are booked in advance, the smaller ones, within two ft to six ft are going short leading the sellers to get these type of idols from Sholapur and sell them at a higher price," he said.

K Siddharth, a pandal organiser from Old Mallepally. said he had checked the entire market in Dhoolpet and the prices are staggeringly high. "We had to pay Rs 5,000 for a 2.5 ft idol," He said that majority of idols were from Sholapur ;hence the prices are high.

The idol-makers, however. are happy because of the slump in the business during the last two years because of the Covid restrictions. According to traders, the sellers have done business of the last five years this one year alone.

Sumeet Raj Sigh, an idol-seller said he had brought idols worth Rs 8 lakh from Sholapur. He has sold all. A ten-foot idol was selling at Rs 23,000 in the market, he said.

The sellers said the prices of idols above 20 ft are ranging between Rs 1.5 lakh and over Rs 2 lakh. Generally, the giant idols are made on orders; almost 80 per cent of the ordered idols have been moved out of the market. The prices of smaller idols ranging from five ft to 10 ft are sought after from smaller pandal organisers, but the prices are high because of shortage, another seller said.