Ganesh Visarjan: Peaceful Immersion Process Underway in Hyderabad, says CP

The Vinayaka immersion celebration is underway in Hyderabad, with authorities reporting a peaceful immersion process. Compared to previous years, this year's immersion of idols located in the South East and South West regions of the city is progressing more rapidly.

Police Commissioner CV Anand confirmed that measures were put in place promptly to ensure a smooth immersion experience. "We are actively engaging with the mandapa management to facilitate the timely immersion of idols. The immersion of the iconic Balapur Ganesha is also anticipated to occur soon," he stated.

In preparation for the festivities, a comprehensive traffic management plan has been implemented to mitigate congestion, with 25,000 police personnel deployed in shifts to maintain order and safety during the process.

Authorities estimate that around one lakh idols will be immersed in the city, with approximately 20,000 to 30,000 idols still pending. "We are taking all necessary steps to complete the immersion by tomorrow morning," Commissioner Anand emphasized.

This year, the police have taken extensive measures to ensure a prompt immersion, differing from the processes of the previous year. Residents and devotees are encouraged to utilize public transportation for ease of access to immersion sites.







