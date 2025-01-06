Gang of cyber criminals who made 2 crores through online Dhani loan apps busted

Unknown people called innocent people online in the name of Dhani app and demanded crores of rupees in the name of insurance and processing fees saying that you have been sanctioned a loan.

On Monday, Wanaparthy District SP Ravula Giridhar IPS revealed the details of cyber crime at a press conference at the district police office.

Shri Toguta Raju, aged 43 years, profession mechanic, resident of Wanaparthy Town, house number 1-96/1 Balanagar, Wanaparthy Town, on 17.12.2024 at 12:48 pm, while he was browsing Facebook, he touched the Dhani Finance Loan App advertisement page when an unknown person called him and asked him if he needed any loan. He said that he needed Rs 3 lakh. He said that he would give him a loan of Rs 3 lakh and that he would have to pay Rs 8860 every month. He said that he would have to pay it in this way for 36 months. After a while, his son T Aravind sent a scanner for insurance from PhonePe, first 6,850/- was sent through the scanner in the name of Dharmendra Kumar, and after a while, 8860/- was sent to the scanner above, which gave an ID number, and said that this amount would be credited to the account by night. After waiting till night, he called them at 8:30 am as no money had been credited to the account. There was no answer. The next morning, he called them at 10 am and they said that he would deposit some more money. They immediately got suspicious and did not pay the next amount. The total amount of money they were cheated out of due to this online fraud is Rs. 15,710/-, first they reported in NCRP (1930) and on 21-12-2024 they came to Wanaparthi Town PS and reported that legal action should be taken against the unknown person who cheated them, the said Wanaparthi Police have registered an FIR. No: 341/2024 U/s 318 (4) BNS, Sec 66 (D) IT Act ,

While cyber complaints of being cheated through the said Mudra & Dhani apps have been registered in a large amount at the state level, as part of the investigation of these complaints, the investigation of the case registered at Wanaparthi Town Police Station has been initiated by the Telangana Cyber ​​Security Bureau Director, Shika Goyal, DCP, under the direction of Wanaparthi District SP Giridhar, IPS., District Cyber ​​Security Bureau DSP NB. Ratnam, SIP Ravi Prakash, Wanaparthy CIP Krishna Aiya,, District Cyber ​​Security Bureau and District Police personnel jointly investigated and identified 35 cyber criminals yesterday i.e. on 5-1-2024, out of which the following 7 were arrested.

1. Sode Krishna Kumar Chintu father Narasimha, Age: 23 Vrs, Caste: Boya, Profession; Driver, Munnanur village, Gopalpet mandal, Wanaparthy district.

2. Kotha Anjaneyulu's father Srinivasulu, age: 23 years, caste: Boya, profession: driver, residence: Munnanur village. Gopalpet mandal, Wanaparthy district,

3. Janumpally Nitish Kumar Reddy's father Tirupati Reddy, age: 24 years, caste: Reddy,

profession: private job, Wanaparthy district, Gopalpet mandal Munnanur village.

4. Aagupogu Mahesh's father Nadi Manyam, age: 23, caste: SC Madiga, profession: painter, residence: Gandhinagar, Wanaparthy town.

5. Sode Bhanu's father Balapir, age: 25 years, caste: Boya, profession; Gopalpet mandal Rio Munnanur village, private job.

6 Dosala Naveen Kumar Reddy's father Venkat Reddy, age 26 years, Caste: Reddy, Occupation: Private Employee Rio Mallaipalli village, Pangal mandal, Wanaparthy district.

7. Moreddy Uday Kumar Reddy father Devender Reddy, Age: 26 years, Caste: Reddy, Occupation: Private Employee Residence: Housing Board Colony, Gadwal town.

All of them have been arrested and interrogated. They have been living in Kolkata, Delhi and Patna so far and Ankit, Rahul, Pankaj, and their associates have earned money by committing cyber crimes, which they used for their luxurious parties. Out of the money they collected from innocent people by cheating them, Ankit, Rahul and Pankaj used to give them only 20% to 30% of the money as their share, and they used to take the rest of the money on the pretext of providing them with accommodation, cell phones, laptops and other facilities.

Without taking the Excel file containing the details of the customers illegally collected through Mudra Loni & Dhani Loan apps (name, phone number, address, email, date of application, amount of loan required, etc.) from the above, they would stay in the rooms set up by them and call the customers in the data with the phones they had and convince them that they would sanction the loan. They would take about Rs. 10,000/- to Rs. 40,000/- from them by saying that they would sanction the loan. They would call the customers till evening and then switch off the phones. The above Biharis would take 70% of the money taken from the victims, keep 25% for himself and the remaining 30% would go to his team. He used to give money to everyone in the form of commission,

All of them tried to scam around 10000-15000 people in the two Telugu states by calling them, but But, they cheated about 1000 people and made them about 2 crore rupees (2,00,00,000/-). However, they spent about 50 lakh rupees of their share on their luxurious lives, traveling in flights, going to bars and restaurants, going on excursions and Char Dham pilgrimages, they used the money they earned fraudulently for their luxuries and long journeys.

A total of 6 mobile phones and 4 bikes were seized from them. The total value of these is about Rs. 4,00,000/-. They will be arrested and produced in court.

The SP specially felicitated Cyber ​​Crime DSP, Ratnam SI, DCRB SI, Ravi Prakash, Cyber ​​Crime Constables, Nagesh, Satyam, Vijay, and police personnel who showed talent in solving this case with cash rewards.

AR Additional SP, Veera Reddy, Wanaparthy DSP, Venkateswara Rao, Cyber ​​Crime DSP, Ratnam, DCRB DSP, Uma Maheshwara Rao, Special Branch CI, Naresh Wanaparthy CI, Krishna, and others participated in this program.