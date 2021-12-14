Gang posing as Income Tax officials decamp with gold, cash from house in Hyderabad

A gang posing as Income Tax officials decamp with 3 kg of gold ornaments and cash from a house in Gachibowli on Monday.

According to the police, the gang arrived in a car at the residence of one CH Bhagyalakshmi in Nanakramguda and introduced themselves as Income Tax officers. On the pretext of verifying, they took almirah key from the woman and seized the gold and cash.

On realizing that she was cheated, the woman approached the Gachibowli police who registeired a case and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to nab the assailants. CCTV footage in the area is also being verified.