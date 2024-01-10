Gang selling ganja chocolates held in Kothur

Hyderabad: Many students often buy and eat chocolates available in pan dabbas near the school. Similarly, a pan dabba guy offered chocolates for free to students after which the number of students reaching there increased day by day.

The teachers in the school observed that the students are behaving strangely for quite some days and with this they inquired about the incident in the premises after which they were shocked.

This incident took place in Kothur mandal center of Rangareddy district.









According to the sources, this incident of students behaving strangely by eating chocolates sold in pan dabbas came to light in a government high school Kothur. Adjacent to the school, some people from Odisha were giving free chocolates sold in pan dabba to the students.



It is learnt that pan dabba guy started selling the chocolates for Rs 20 each after the students got addicted to it. The teachers, who learnt about this activities, informed the police about the owners of the pan dabba.

The Shamshabad SOT team, which entered the field immediately after receiving the complaint, raided the pan dabba on Tuesday. Nine kg ganja chocolates were seized. Three accused have been arrested in this incident. It was found that this gang was making chocolates with ganja from Odisha and selling them in many grocery shops of Kothur village.