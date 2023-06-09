  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Gangula Kamalakar escapes danger after boat capsizes in a pond in Karimnagar

Gangula Kamalakar escapes danger after boat capsizes in a pond in Karimnagar
x
Highlights

Minister Gangula Kamalakar narrowly escaped the danger after the boat he is travelling in overturns resulting in the fall down of the minister.

Minister Gangula Kamalakar narrowly escaped the danger after the boat he is travelling in overturns resulting in the fall down of the minister in the pond. The minister participated in Telangana decade celebrations held at Asif Nagar in Karimnagar district and as part of the festival of the ponds, he traveled in a boat.

The boat, which got damaged got sunkand the minister drowned in the Ganges water. Alerted security personnel brought him up and ll those present were shocked at this incident. The minister also remained in shock for a while. After that he got up and participated in the program and gave a speech.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X