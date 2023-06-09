Live
- Woman leaves house over disputes with husband, son goes missing in Visakhapatnam
- Jio working to grow fast Internet, digital services to remote areas in India
- Mahesh Babu latest pics goes trending in social media
- Rs 1.63cr transacted in TSPSC paper leak case, reveals chargesheet
- A healthy heart is a healthy life
- French Open: Swiatek starts favourite against giant-killer Muchova in women's final
- Punjab to construct high-security digital jail near Ludhiana: CM Mann
- Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' collects Rs 37.4 cr in first week
- India Achieves Record growth in food production
- 'Engineer' Chief Minister has failed in Bihar: BJP ridicules Nitish Kumar
Gangula Kamalakar escapes danger after boat capsizes in a pond in Karimnagar
Highlights
Minister Gangula Kamalakar narrowly escaped the danger after the boat he is travelling in overturns resulting in the fall down of the minister.
Minister Gangula Kamalakar narrowly escaped the danger after the boat he is travelling in overturns resulting in the fall down of the minister in the pond. The minister participated in Telangana decade celebrations held at Asif Nagar in Karimnagar district and as part of the festival of the ponds, he traveled in a boat.
The boat, which got damaged got sunkand the minister drowned in the Ganges water. Alerted security personnel brought him up and ll those present were shocked at this incident. The minister also remained in shock for a while. After that he got up and participated in the program and gave a speech.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS