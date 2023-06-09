Gangula Kamalakar escapes danger after boat capsizes in a pond in Karimnagar

Minister Gangula Kamalakar narrowly escaped the danger after the boat he is travelling in overturns resulting in the fall down of the minister in the pond. The minister participated in Telangana decade celebrations held at Asif Nagar in Karimnagar district and as part of the festival of the ponds, he traveled in a boat.

Minister nd Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar escapes boat mishap, alert security rescued him. Minister was participating in Telangana 10t yr celebration at Asifnagar lake wher d boat carrying him turned turtle. @GangulaBRS @BRSParty_News @HiHyderabad @KNHari9 @Collector_KNR pic.twitter.com/BgrBMtM7Oq — R V K Rao_TNIE (@RVKRao2) June 9, 2023

The boat, which got damaged got sunkand the minister drowned in the Ganges water. Alerted security personnel brought him up and ll those present were shocked at this incident. The minister also remained in shock for a while. After that he got up and participated in the program and gave a speech.



