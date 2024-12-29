Ganja Smuggling Racket Busted in Suryapet District

Suryapet district police uncovered a ganja smuggling racket during a routine inspection near Ramapuram Crossroad in Kodad Mandal. The excise department officials seized 25 packets of ganja disguised as chocolates, intended for illegal transportation.

According to officials, the gang was moving the contraband from Bhubaneswar to Hyderabad, allegedly to meet the demand for New Year celebrations. Six accused, all hailing from Odisha, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The excise police have intensified surveillance in the region to curb such illicit activities, especially with the New Year festivities approaching. Further investigations are underway to trace the network involved in the supply and distribution of the narcotics.