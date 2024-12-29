  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ganja Smuggling Racket Busted in Suryapet District

Ganja Smuggling Racket Busted in Suryapet District
x
Highlights

Suryapet district police uncovered a ganja smuggling racket during a routine inspection near Ramapuram Crossroad in Kodad Mandal.

Suryapet district police uncovered a ganja smuggling racket during a routine inspection near Ramapuram Crossroad in Kodad Mandal. The excise department officials seized 25 packets of ganja disguised as chocolates, intended for illegal transportation.

According to officials, the gang was moving the contraband from Bhubaneswar to Hyderabad, allegedly to meet the demand for New Year celebrations. Six accused, all hailing from Odisha, have been arrested in connection with the case.

The excise police have intensified surveillance in the region to curb such illicit activities, especially with the New Year festivities approaching. Further investigations are underway to trace the network involved in the supply and distribution of the narcotics.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick