Ganja worth 81 kilos found in sofas, gang arrested

Hyderabad: The ganja smugglers are coming up with innovative ideas to escape from the police and reach their destination. However, there is a saying that crime never pays off. A similar incident took place in Madhapur on Tuesday. The police arrested a gang smuggling ganja in sofas. The police during the checkings stopped an auto and conducted a checking. The police checked thoroughly checked sofas and found around 81 kilos worth of ganja packets hidden in them. The police took the gang into custody and interrogated them. The accused confessed to the crime and revealed that in order to escape from the police they had purchased new sofas to smuggle ganja hiding it. It is said that the gang was from neighbouring State and was smuggling ganja to Hyderabad. The police shifted the accused to Madhapur Police Station and registered a case against them.

It is to mention here that the police are leaving no stone unturned to curb drug menace in the State. The police are holding regular checks and are interrogating the suspected ones and also the ones who were caught in crime.

The police are on toes after the raids on Radisson Blu hotel's Pudding and Mink pub on the intervening nights of Saturday and Sunday. The task forces and narcotics department are busy trying to collect information on the supply of drugs in the pub. The City Police Commissioner CV Anand chaired an emergency meeting via video conference with the top cops of all zones over the issue.

The CP office has also suspended Banjara Hills SI Shivachandra for negligence in duty and has also sent Memo Charge to the CI. The CP office also passed orders to appoint Nageswara Rao as the new inspector of Banjara Hills police station. The police have also sent the seized drugs to forensic labs for the FSL report. Police are also working on technical terms to gain more information on drugs and their suppliers. Police have stepped up surveillance in Hyderabad in the wake of the recent spate of massive drug activities. It was during this sequence that another huge rave party was busted up in Hyderabad.

The task force police raided the Radisson Blu pub in Banjara Hills at around 3 am on Sunday and arrested 150 people, including the owner. The affair became a hot topic with Bigg Boss winner and Tollywood singer Rahul Sipliganj among them. It seems that all of them used drugs at the party held in the pub. Many young women also participated in this party.

All those arrested were shifted to Banjara Hills Police Station. It is said that they were detained after operating the pub till 3 in the morning against the rules. Meanwhile, some were released after the trial, and 38 are currently in police custody. However, it seems that they have got into an altercation with several policemen who allegedly arrested them. The pressure on the police is intensifying in the wake of the rampant drug culture in the city. Drugs continue to be supplied into the city in some form, no matter how strict measures are taken. The people of Telangana were shocked when a B.Tech student, who was recently addicted to drugs, finally lost his life. Police have taken the case seriously as it marks the first drug death in the state.