Ganja worth Rs 1 crore seized, driver held

Bhadrachalam: The Khammam Excise Enforcement team on Saturday seized 600 kgs of ganja worth 1 crore here in Bhadrachalam.

Excise Enforcement Circle Inspector Sarveswara Rao addressing the media said that the officials held checkings at Ambedkar Centre in town as part of regular checkings. The officials noticed a mini-truck bearing number plate TS 15UC 4934 was moving suspiciously in the surroundings. The officials stopped the vehicle for checking vehicle. During the checking, the officials found 300 dry ganja packets weighing 600 kgs worth a crore in the truck.

The officials took the truck driver into custody for questioning. The driver identified as Rathode Lakshman confessed to the crime and revealed that he was on the way to Karnatak from Odisha to sell Ganja. The officials seized the truck and ganja from his possession.

SI M Ahmad, Head constables Kareem, Balu, and constables Sudheer, Hareesh, Venkatesh, and Vijay were among those who checked the vehicle, CI added.

The CI appreciated the efforts of the officials on the occasion. He said that the accused driver will be produced before the court.