Garuda Seva held at Yadagirigutta

Yadagirigutta: As part of the annual Brahmotsavams of Yadagiri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, on Sunday night, Sri Swami and Amma were taken in a grand procession through the temple streets on the Divya Vimana Ratham. In the evening, after performing the daily rituals in the temple, the priests conducted traditional ceremonies such as Rathanga homam and Ratha Bali in front of the chariot as per the scriptures. Later at night, the Divya Vimana Rathotsavam was held following the Agama Shastra traditions.

The festival idols of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, the Kalyana Murtis, were beautifully decorated and placed on the chariot for devotees to witness. The chariot procession moved through the temple streets accompanied by Bhajans, traditional music bands, and classical dances.

In the morning, Sri Swami was adorned in Sri Maha Vishnu Alankaram and taken on the Garuda Vahanam in a procession through the temple streets. Collector Hanumantha Rao, hereditary temple trustee B Narasimha Murthy, EO Bhaskar Rao, temple officials, and staff participated in these celebrations.