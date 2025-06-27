Gattu Block Ranks 5th Nationally in NITI Aayog Delta Ranking, Earns ₹1 Crore Award for Outstanding Development Progress

Gadwal: In a remarkable achievement, Gattu Block in Jogulamba Gadwal district has secured 5th place nationally and 2nd place in Zone-3 (comprising Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala) in the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) 2024–25 Delta Ranking for Q4 (January–March 2025) released by NITI Aayog.

District Collector B. M. Santosh, IAS shared this proud update, stating that Gattu Block's exceptional performance in the latest national rankings has earned it a recognition award of ₹1 crore, which will soon be presented by NITI Aayog.

The rankings were announced during a virtual event organized by NITI Aayog, where representatives from all 500 Aspirational Blocks across the country participated. As part of the celebrations, the "Wall of Fame" at the NITI Aayog Headquarters now features the success stories of top-performing blocks. This initiative highlights how Aspirational Blocks and District Programmes are working in alignment with India’s vision for a Developed Nation by 2047.

Ranking Methodology:

The Delta Rankings were assessed based on 39 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) categorized under five crucial development themes:

1. Health and Nutrition

2. Education

3. Agriculture and Allied Services

4. Basic Infrastructure

5. Social Development

Between the third quarter (October–December 2024) and the fourth quarter (January–March 2025), Gattu Block’s composite score improved from 61.24 to 69.43, recording an impressive 8.19% growth.

Collector’s Appreciation:

District Collector B.M.Santosh lauded the tireless efforts of Gattu Block officials, departmental heads, and frontline workers, stating:

“This is a result of collective and coordinated efforts. All departments have shown dedication and commitment towards achieving 100% KPI targets.”

He extended heartfelt congratulations to all stakeholders involved and expressed confidence that the district would continue to excel in national-level development programmes.

This milestone not only reflects the administrative efficiency and grassroots commitment in Gattu Block but also serves as an inspiration for other blocks across the country to strive for accelerated, inclusive, and sustainable development.