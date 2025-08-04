Gattu ZPHS Students Write to Telangana CM Over Lack of Basic Facilities, Demand Immediate Action

Live
Gadwal: Under the leadership of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), students of the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS), Gattu Mandal, have brought their long-standing hardships to light by writing letters directly to the Chief Minister of Telangana, urging for immediate redressal of basic school infrastructure problems.
Students Raise Voice Against Neglect
Speaking on the occasion, PDSU District President Haleem Pasha stated that the school lacks even the most basic amenities, causing significant distress to students. “Due to the negligence of education department officials, students are being forced to study under the scorching sun without proper classrooms or shelter,” he said.
Lack of Basic Facilities
The school reportedly suffers from:
No clean drinking water facility
Absence of functional toilets, forcing students to relieve themselves in the open
No physical education (PT) teacher, depriving students of games and mental relaxation
Poor midday meals, with students alleging they are being served half-cooked rice with sambar every day, lacking the promised nutritional variety in the menu
These issues have been persistent for the past two to three years, and despite repeated concerns, education officials have failed to take action, according to the students.
Letters to the Chief Minister
The students, as part of this initiative led by PDSU, have written personal letters to Telangana Chief Minister requesting immediate intervention. “If the CM can look into our issues and solve them, it would be a great relief,” said one of the students during the event.
Demand for Immediate Action
Key demands raised by students and PDSU leaders include:
Construction and repair of classrooms
Provision of drinking water and sanitation facilities
Immediate appointment of a PT teacher
Improvement in midday meals as per government nutrition guidelines
Activists Stand with Students
The event was attended by PDSU leaders Haleem Pasha, Venkatesh, Rafi, Shakeel, and others, who stood in solidarity with the students and demanded that the government act swiftly to uphold the right to education and dignity for students in rural government schools.
This incident sheds light on the harsh reality faced by students in rural Telangana, prompting urgent attention from the state government and education department.