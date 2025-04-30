Gattu's Pride: Swarna Mallika Selected as Junior Civil Judge in Statewide Recruitment

Gadwal: Gattu Mandal – A proud moment for the region, as Swarna Mallika from Gattu mandal headquarters has been selected as a Junior Civil Judge in the recently announced results. Among the 44 candidates chosen across the state, Swarna Mallika stood out as one of the successful candidates, bringing pride to her family and community.

Swarna Mallika’s academic journey has been marked by consistent excellence. She completed her schooling (Grades 1 to 10) at Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Nilayam in Gadwal. She then pursued her Intermediate and Degree studies in Hyderabad, and later earned her LLB and LLM degrees from the prestigious Osmania University.

Following her academic achievements, Swarna Mallika enrolled as an advocate with the Gadwal Bar Association, beginning her professional career in law. Legal practice runs in her family, with her father Sangham Suresh and her brother Sangham Santosh also practicing as lawyers in the local area.

Speaking on this proud occasion, her father Suresh expressed immense happiness. He shared that it was Swarna Mallika’s long-cherished dream since her student days to become a judge, and her success today fulfills that dream. “As both a father and a fellow lawyer, this moment brings me immense joy,” he said with pride.

The Gadwal Bar Association also celebrated her achievement. President Kavali Narsinglu Yadav, Vice President Md. Khaja Mainuddin, General Secretary Jaya Simha Reddy, Joint Secretary Vijay Kumar, along with several senior and junior advocates, extended their heartfelt congratulations to Swarna Mallika and her family. The association praised her dedication and determination, calling her success an inspiration for aspiring legal professionals in the district.

This remarkable accomplishment not only highlights Swarna Mallika’s perseverance and academic brilliance but also shines a light on the growing recognition of talent from rural Telangana on prestigious platforms.