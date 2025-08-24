Gaza's air is Toxic, thousands are dying due to food and medicine shortages

Hyderabad: Israel has occupied 75 per cent of Gaza. The remaining 25 percent is only due to pressure from the international community. At present, although the international community's sympathy is with the people of Gaza who are starving, suffering and dying from hunger and they are condemning Israel, Israel's brutal inhuman treatment is increasing day by day, this was revealed by Dr. Yousufuddin Sheikh and Mohammed Aslam, who has returned to the US after treating the injured in Gaza for a long time, spoke from there via Zoom.

Now the situation is that the hungry people are called on the pretext of distributing food aid and are made victims of bullets. There is neither infrastructure nor medicines for the treatment of those who survive in an injured state. Hundreds of trucks of aid being sent to Gaza from foreign countries are waiting to enter the border.

Dr. Yousufuddin Sheikh addressed the doctors and media at the Media Plus Auditorium. Both doctors are from Hyderabad and are Alumni Deccan Medical College.

Dr. Yousufuddin Sheikh is an orthopedic surgeon and is also based in London and is also serving in Gaza, while Dr. Aslam is a physician. Both belong to Doctors of Rahman, whose members are risking their lives to serve on a humanitarian basis in many countries besides Gaza.

Dr. Yousufuddin Sheikh said that Palestinian doctors and their family members are also targeted, yet their passion and strong faith are exemplary. Doctors serving in Gaza from other countries are also suffering from malnutrition and most of them have lost thirty to forty kilos in a few months. He said “The air in Gaza has become poisoned due to continuous missile attacks. Working here is the biggest challenge of life because 90 per cent of the hospitals were destroyed and the remaining ones have no electricity. Generators are used, and when they don’t work, many times the most complex surgeries have been performed in the light of cell phone batteries,” said Yousufuddin.

The shortage of medical supplies and equipment is such that there are not even cotton pads to stop the bleeding of the injured. The most seriously injured and those whose limbs have been severed do not have any medicine to relieve the pain. In most explosions, people get forty to fifty wounds from metal particles, making their treatment very difficult.

Dr Aslam said that inflation is skyrocketing due to food shortages. “A ten-dollar item can be bought for two hundred dollars, and there is so much corruption under government patronage that a truck loaded with food aid is charged up to thirty thousand dollars to enter Gaza. Many times these trucks are also robbed.”

The UN office is also attacked and its volunteers and officials have also been killed. There is no worse demonstration of human rights abuse than this,” said Aslam.

They said that the way the local people have been blockaded in Gaza, the youth born in this area have not been able to set foot outside Gaza for twenty-two years, they do not know what the outside world is like.

Despite all these sufferings, tortures, hunger and injuries, their courage and bravery are commendable. No matter what the situation is, there is no difference in their worship.

The doctors stressed the need for a more effective role of the international community in ending the blockade Gaza and appealed for prayers in their favor.