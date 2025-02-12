Gearing up for ZPTC, MPTC elections

Kothagudem: The District Praja Parishad officers in Kothagudem district have initiated preparations for the upcoming Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections. The draft voter list was officially releasedby Zilla Praja Parishad (ZP) authorities, revealing that a total of 6,81,174 voters will exercise their franchise in the elections. According to officials, there are 18,480 more women voters than men in the district. Burgampahad mandal has the highest number of voters at 50,420, while Allapalli mandal has the lowest, with just 9,285 voters.

A total of 1,253 polling stations have been set up to facilitate voting for 22 ZPTC and 236 MPTC seats in the district. The voter distribution includes 3,31,336 male voters, 3,49,816 female voters, 22 female voters (uncategorized), and 23 third-gender voters.

ZP Chief Executive Officer Nagalakshmi unveiled the draft voter list at the ZP office in Kothagudem, announcing that voter lists have been made available at Mandal Praja Parishad offices for public access.

With the State Election Commission and the State Government instructing authorities to be prepared for elections at any time, the printing of ballot papers has already been completed, and ballot boxes are being readied for deployment.

Meanwhile, the Zilla Parishad officers are coordinating with the police to assess and manage polling stations with potential security concerns. Law enforcement officials are currently identifying high-risk and sensitive polling stations to ensure smooth conduct of the elections.