German Varsity delegates propose to establish off campus in city

Hyderabad : A delegation of the Indo Euro Synchronisation and IUN Group from Germany called on Prof V Balakista Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad on Friday.

The delegation included Prof Dr Christian Werner, CEO, IUN Group and University of Applied Management (Ismaning/Munich), Dr Banga Raju, SRVP and Board, German Varsity and Indo Euro Synchronisation, Raj Vangapandu, managing director, German Varsity and Alexander Trunweld, director.

The delegation briefed the Chairman, TGCHE about their proposal to establish an off campus of the European campus in Hyderabad in order to address the shortage of skilled workforce in Germany.

Prof Reddy urged them to bring in innovation and not confine to the hitherto conventional business school and technological campus model. The delegation from Germany shared their ideas of introducing undergraduate programmes with minor and honours component in their in the proposed varsity to accommodate an estimated 1,000 students, with an investment of 12 million Euros, wherein the students pursuing the programmes would be sent to Germany to pursue the final year of their programme in Germany.